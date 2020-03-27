COVID-19: Santosh Gangwar to donate one month's salary to PM's Relief Fund

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Friday announced that he will be donating a month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are contributing to fight the epidemic caused by COVID-19, in one way or the other. I have decided to make a contribution of my one month's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund towards combating the pandemic," the Union Minister of State (I/C) for Labour and Employment said according to a release by the Ministry.

Gangwar also appreciated the relief measures announced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping people, especially the poor and workers, in the wake of lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Several other political leaders, cutting across party lines have announced that they too will donate their salaries to the PM's Relief Fund and other state funds to combat COVID-19.

The number of cases tested positive for coronavirus rose to 724 on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 66 while there are 640 active COVID-19 patients in the country. (ANI)

