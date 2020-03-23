COVID-19: SC Lawyers' body says members won't appear in court till April 4

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The executive committee of the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association (SCAORA) has passed a resolution that its members will not be appearing in the court till April 4 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns in cities.

The association, in the resolution issued on Sunday, also urged the Chief Justice of India to completely shut the court operations.

"Considering the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus and in view of the Delhi government notification dated March 22, 2020, vide which there has been a total lockdown in Delhi till March 31, 2020, and with a view to safeguard and protect the court, the members of the bar office staff and also the registry staff it is a resolved that the members of SCAORA will not be appearing in the court till April 4, 2020," the resolution said.

It said that the borders and public transport have been shut down and added that members commuting from Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida will not be able to reach the court.

"In the view of the aforesaid circumstances and in furtherance to our previous resolution dated March 21, 2020, an earnest appeal is further made to the CJI on behalf of SCAORA to completely closed down the premises of the Supreme Court in the best interest of the health of the bar and bench," it added.

The Supreme Court Bar Association had, on Saturday, also passed a resolution asking the Chief Justice of India to consider declaring vacation for four weeks amid coronavirus fears. (ANI)

