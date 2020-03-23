COVID-19: SC may soon begin hearing cases through videoconferencing

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Monday said that the apex court might temporarily start hearings all cases through videoconferencing.

Modalities of how it is to be done are being worked out, the apex court said.

The proposal comes even as the Supreme Court on Monday said that lawyers' chambers in the court premises will be closed due to the health hazard of coronavirus.

The top court has issued several directions and restricted its functioning to urgent cases amid the coronavirus, of which at least 415 confirmed cases have surfaced in the country.

The Supreme Court Bar Association and Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association have passed resolutions urging the Chief Justice to halt the functioning of the top court. (ANI)

