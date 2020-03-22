COVID-19 scare: Odisha suspends inter-state bus services amid lockdown

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Odisha state government on Sunday suspended all interstate bus services amid a lockdown imposed to contain the further spread of infectious coronavirus pandemic.

The Inter-State Bus operation to and from Odisha, will remain suspended till further orders, Inter-state buses coming from other states will not be allowed to reach their destination in Odisha after 11 am on March 23. Similarly, no inter-state bus will be allowed to operate to other states from Odisha after 11 am on Monday.

The Odisha government announced lockdown till 9 pm on March 29 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Saturday urged people to stay at home and come out only for basic services.

"If you go out - you risk bringing the virus to your family. The administration will take tough action on anyone violating this and risking their lives, their family members and people of Odisha," said Chief Minister.

The lockdown decision comes after Odisha's government-directed over 3,000 people, who returned from foreign countries, for home quarantine and announced a near-complete lock-down in various districts on Saturday.

Till now, two people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), there are 341 positive cases of coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

