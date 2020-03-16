COVID-19 scare: Siddhivinayak temple closed till further notice

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust on Monday decided to close the temple till further notice.

The temple administration is taking precautions to avoid the spread of fatal disease. It has instructed all its employees to wear masks and hand sanitisers have been provided to everyone inside the Siddhivinayak temple.

A total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

