COVID-19 : School exams cancelled in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday announced that all exams of class 1 to 8 have been cancelled and all students will be promoted to next classes without the examinations.

"Exams for class 9th and 11th will be conducted after April 15, 2020. Teachers, except of class 10th, can work from home. Two papers of class 10th are left and these papers will take place as per the schedule. These decisions are for SSC Board," said Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur - which have international airports, all shops (other than essentials) and offices will remain closed till March 31, 2020.

"The State government has ordered a complete shutdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except essential services and public transport. This is not a holiday, avoid crowding. Banks to remain open in the state," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that 52 cases have tested positive so far in the state. (ANI)