COVID-19: Delhi Schools to remain closed for teaching, non-teaching staff till Mar 31

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): All schools will remain closed for teaching and non-teaching staff and heads of schools from March 19 to 31 in view of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Government said on Thursday.

The evaluation work of annual examination is to be carried by concerned teachers from their homes, said the government. The move comes soon after all examinations were postponed in schools and they were closed for students till March 31.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 169. No fatality has been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Three people have so far died of the infection in the country. (ANI)