COVID-19: Schools to remain closed in Delhi till next order

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that all government and private schools in the national capital to remain closed until next order.



Schools in the national capital are closed since March, days before the lockdown was announced to curb the coronavirus transmission.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said the Delhi Government has decided to increase 1,330 seats in colleges that are under the IP University.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 27,873 active coronavirus cases in Delhi and the cumulative death toll stands at 6,356. (ANI)

