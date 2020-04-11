COVID-19: SCTIMST for free tech transfer; inks MoU with HLL Lifecare for mass production of 3 innovations

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 11 (ANI): Strengthening India's efforts to combat COVID-19, the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) here has decided to transfer technology free of cost to companies of various equipment it developed to aid health workers in the country.

SCTIMST has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HLL Lifecare Ltd under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for rolling out disinfection gateway, examination booth and sample collection booth developed by it.

Speaking to ANI, SCTIMST director Dr Asha Kishore, said that the move comes considering India's need to have innovative technologies to aid its health workers in tackling COVID-19.

"There will be no licence fees for technology transfer for any of the COVID-19 equipment that we develop. If the equipment is manufactured by a company and supplied for state governments or Centre, the royalty fee also will be waivered," Dr Kishore said.

"If it is for any private agency, then we will levy a royalty fee which will go into the technology development fund of the institute," she said.

Last week, SCTIMST had signed an MoU with a Bangalore-based Wipro Enterprises for mass production of AMBU-based (Artificial Manual Breathing Unit) emergency ventilator system that it has developed.

"Disposal of infected secretions from patients poses a great challenge to every hospital. This is particularly so in the case of secretions of patients with highly contagious diseases such as COVID-19. The collection and disposal of such wastes put the nursing and cleaning staff at high risk. This is the reason why we have come up with canisters to collect body fluids and dispose of it safely," Dr Kishore said.

Talking about an isolation pod, which was developed by SCTIMST, she said that it can be used to shift the COVID-19 patient from one place to another. It comprises of a sterilised tent cover, which can be equipped with a light bed.

"Under the MoU, SCTIMST will provide the design and know-hows free of cost to HLL. HLL will fabricate these items in a cost-effective manner. HLL plans to supply the disinfection gateway to public institutions, hospitals all across the nation to effectively combat COVID-19 pandemic," HLL Lifecare Ltd Director (Technical and Operations) EA Subramanian told ANI.

Other newly developed medical products from SCTIMST stable includes AcryloSorb suction canisters, spit bags, isolation pod and bubble helmet.

While, the Chitra bubble helmet is an alternative to the traditional oxygen masks. The bubble helmet with a special collar helps the patient with breathing issues and avoid using ventilator.

