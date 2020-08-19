COVID-19: Sculptors bear loss after demand for handmade idols drop in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Sculptors in Delhi are bearing losses after the demand and the sale of handmade idols dropped due to the coronavirus pandemic. The situation remains unchanged even during the festivals.

Speaking to ANI, a sculptor in Delhi's Jhandewalan area, Naina said, "We are not able to sell anything due to the lockdown. As Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, we are hoping for some business."

On being asked about the customer's demand, Naina said, "Earlier, customers used to buy idols made of PoP (Plaster of Paris) but now they are asking for handcrafted idols made of clay."

As an impact of the coronavirus, these sculptors are struggling to buy raw material. Another sculptor Murthy said, "There is no business due to lockdown due to which we are struggling to buy raw material to make the idols. Even if we manage to buy some raw material, we have to be very careful as it is raining every day." (ANI)

