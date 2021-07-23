COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): As part of its COVID-19 vaccination trials for children, Bharat Biotech is likely to administer the second dose of Covaxin to children aged between 2 and 6 years next week, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, children in the above-mentioned age group have already received the first dose of the vaccine.



They added that the second dose of Covaxin has already been administered to children in the age group of 6-12 years at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

AIIMS, Delhi is one of the trial centres for the vaccine for those below 18 years.

As per sources, the results of clinical trials is expected to come in one month after the completion of trials of all age groups.

The trial is conducted in three phases by segregating children into categories according to their age. The first trial was started in the age group of 12-18 years followed by the age group of 6-12 years and 2-6 years which are currently undergoing trials.

Recently, the Centre informed the Delhi High Court that clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 18 years of age were to get completed soon. (ANI)

