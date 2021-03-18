COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 30

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has imposed fresh restrictions under section 144 of CrPC till April 30 in light of the rising trend of COVID-19 cases.

"In view of rising trend of COVID-19 cases, the district administration has imposed fresh restrictions under section 144 of CrPC till April 30," said Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional DCP (Law and Order), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"This step is taken also to prevent any untoward incident during the upcoming festivals," Dwivedi added.



The Additional DCP also appealed to the public to comply with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, wear masks, maintain social distancing.

As many as 35,871 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

The death toll stands at 1,59,216 including 172 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 3,71,43,255 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the country. (ANI)

