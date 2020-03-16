COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in J-K's Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): District Administration of Ganderbal has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the district till March 31 in the view of novel coronavirus.

Two confirmed cases of coronavirus from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have been confirmed so far.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Monday a total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths. (ANI)

