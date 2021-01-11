COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills till Jan 17

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 11 (ANI): In order to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections, the district magistrate of East Khasi Hills imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the district with effect from January 11 to 17.

Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the gathering of four or more people in an area.

As per the prohibitory order issued on Sunday by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate Isawanda Laloo, the prohibition will remain effective from January 11 to January 17 between 5 am to 11 pm each day in all of East Khasi Hills district.

According to the order issued by the istrict magistrate, any assembly or gathering without due permission is not allowed including all forms of large public gathering and congregation including social, political, entertainment, academic or cultural without permission from this office.

The order prohibits the operation of unregulated markets that have not obtained separate permission from this office, operation of swimming pools and similar recreational places. However, swimming pools will be allowed to open strictly for water sports activities, training as per standard operating procedures (SoPs) of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Meghalaya.



Moving in public and workplaces without a mask is not allowed. Spitting in public places, consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco, etc in public places have been prohibited.

"Every individual to mandatorily maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing of masks, respiratory etiquette and to strictly follow without fail, the various protocols and advisories of the Government in the Health and Welfare Department, at all times," the order reads.

Places of worship of all faiths are permitted to re-open subject to compliance to the SOP laid down by the state government. Also, schools will be allowed to open.

The movement of vehicles and other traffic arrangements will be prepared and regulated by the office of the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills District.

The inter-state movement of persons will be strict as per the instructions of the Government of Meghalaya. All persons entering Meghalaya will have to mandatorily register for testing and should strictly follow the testing and quarantine protocols. (ANI)

