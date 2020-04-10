COVID-19: Sector 9 of Gurugram sealed

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 10 (ANI): Sector-9 in Gurugram has been sealed by the district administration under the containment plan to prevent the spread of coronavirus, here on Friday.

The police have cordoned off the area and barricades have been placed at the entry and exit points.

Sector-9 was one of the nine areas that were declared a containment zone by the Gurugram district administration on Thursday.

The other eight areas include: Sector-54/Nirvana Country, Palam Vihar, Emar Palm Gardens Sector-83, Laburnum Society, Sector-39, Village Fazilpur Jharsa, Ward Number 11 Pataudi and Village Raipur Sohna.

The district administration has stated that public movement in the containment zones is absolutely restricted.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 169 cases have been reported in Haryana, as of Friday, out of which 29 patients have recovered while three patients have lost their lives. (ANI)

