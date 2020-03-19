COVID-19: Several departments in hospitals in Chandigarh to remain closed till Mar 31

Chandigarh [India], Mar 19 (ANI): All departments, except gynecology, pediatrics, trauma, and medicine, in hospitals here will remain closed till March 31 in the view of coronavirus outbreak.

Sports complexes will also remain closed till March 31, according to Manoj Parida, Adviser to Administrator Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh.

Parida said that Panchayat Bhavan and Park View Hotel will now be available for quarantine facilities.

So far, a total of 169 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. Three persons have died from the disease.

Several state governments have issued directions to shut down malls, gyms and other places of public gathering in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Many airlines including Air India and Vistara have canceled their flights on international routes. (ANI)

