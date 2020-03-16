COVID-19: SGPC hopes situation improves before Baisakhi pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Amid a global coronavirus outbreak, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided to adopt a wait and watch policy before finalising plans for this year's Baisakhi pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

Dr. Roop Singh, Chief Secretary, SGPC stated that a programme was sent by the Pakistan Government to the SGPC allowing devotees to visit on April 11, 2020. "If the prevailing situation of coronavirus improves, the group can leave for Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi at Nankana Sahib on April 11, 2020. Lists have been made and the passports of devotees have been sent to the Home Ministry," added Dr Singh.

"We hope for the coronavirus problem to be resolved by April so that the devotees can go on the pilgrimage. Since they are citizens of India, their security is of utmost concern," Singh added.

Baisakhi celebrations take place annually at the religious shrine, Nankana Sahib, which is one of the most important shrines for the Sikh religion.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and has expressed concern. (ANI)