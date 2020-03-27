COVID-19: Shiv Sena MPs, MLAs to donate one month's salary to CM's relief fund

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday announced that all his party MLAs and MPs will contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to combat the spread of Covid-19.

"All Shivsena MPs and MLAs are giving their one month salary to the CM's relief fund. It's a small contribution to the fight against the coronavirus. We will surely win this war against Corona led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray," Raut said in a tweet.

The Shiv Sena leader had on March 23 said that his party MPs will not attend the Parliament amid the coronavirus scare.

Five more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the State, out of which three were reported from Sangli and one each from Kolhapur and Pune, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 130.

