New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) in the state with immediate effect to combat COVID-19, Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan said on Wednesday.
"In a bid to manage the COVID-19 outbreak in a better way and in the interest of the citizens, the government has implemented the Essential Services Management Act, called ESMA, with the immediate effect in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan tweeted.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh has increased to 229 including 13 deaths. (ANI)
COVID-19: Shivraj Chouhan govt invokes Essential Services Management Act in MP
ANI | Updated: Apr 08, 2020 15:59 IST
