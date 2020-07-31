COVID-19: Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeals to Ministers, MLAs to donate 30 pc salary to CM Relief Fund

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday appealed to the Ministers and MLAs in the state to contribute 30 per cent of their salaries to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

"If all of you agree then we will contribute 30 per cent of our salary towards the CM Relief Fund, to fight COVID-19, until the pandemic doesn't come under control - be it July, August, September or October," Chouhan said in a conversation with state's Ministers, via video conferencing.

"I appeal to all MLAs to contribute 30 per cent of their salaries for three months towards CM Relief Fund, in the fight against COVID-19. I also appeal to the people to give their contribution in the Fund," he added.

He also said that the COVID testing campaign will continue in the first fortnight of August.

"We had a COVID campaign from July 1-31 wherein tests were done extensively. Phase 2 of the campaign will be from August 1-14 wherein we'll resolve to maintain social distancing and wear masks to break the chain of infection," he said.

"During this period Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs and other public representatives won't have any public rallies. Foundation stone laying ceremonies, 'Bhoomi pujan', inaugurations and all functions where a large crowd gathers, will be prohibited. These can be done via video conferencing," he added.

Meanwhile, Chirayu Hospital released Chouhan's health bulletin stating that he continues to be in good stead on the seventh day of admission after being detected COVID-19 positive. (ANI)