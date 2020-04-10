COVID 19: Shops remain closed in Bengali Market, Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Shops at the famous Bengali Market of the city remained closed on Friday as the area has been sealed following the orders of the Delhi government under the containment plan.

The area has been cordoned off by the Delhi police to prevent movement of people during the lockdown.

Yesterday, the Delhi police had made an announcement in the Bengali market that the area will be sealed and strict action will be taken against violators for flouting social distancing norms during the lockdown.

The Delhi government had on Wednesday said, "the New Delhi Municipal Council will immediately sanitise Bengali Market area under the containment plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Delhi Police will immediately cordon off the area to prevent the movement of people."

With 547 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases crossed the 6,000 mark as the number of cases rose to 6,412.

Out of the 6,412 cases, 5,709 are active patients and 504 people have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 30 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours, the death toll stands at 199. (ANI)

