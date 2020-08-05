COVID-19: Siddaramaiah's condition stable, say hospital authorities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The condition of Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is stable and he is comfortable at present, the hospital authorities said.

"Presently he has no fever and his vital parameters are stable. Appropriate treatment has started and he is being closely monitored by our experts. His symptoms have improved since admission and he is comfortable at present," Manipal Hospital said in a health bulletin.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 4 had said that he tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted himself to a hospital.

"I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms and to quarantine themselves," he had tweeted. (ANI)

