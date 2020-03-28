COVID-19: Siliguri Municipal Corporation conservancy workers keep city clean risking own lives

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): As the country grapples with the COVID-19 crisis, the conservancy workers of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) have been putting their own lives at risk to ensure that the city stays clean and hygiene is maintained.

"We have been bleaching areas and spraying. There is fear but it needs to be done to save the country. We are doing our bit, what is the option if we don't do it? It is not just our duty, we are doing it so we can save the people," an SMC worker told ANI.

Siliguri Mayor Asok Bhattacharya told ANI, "Conservancy workers play an important role for us. They are not merely discharging their duties but they are seeing it as their social responsibility."

"We have increased their daily wages to encourage them. They get 10 kg of rice per month as a social pension which has been increased to 15 kg per month. At least 2000 conservancy workers are listed with us in addition to others. We have also decided to give them wages regularly," he added.

Five more positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from West Bengal on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 15.

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 78 patients have been cured and discharged. The number of deaths due to the infection stood at 19 and one patient has migrated. (ANI)

