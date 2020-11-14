COVID-19 situation in Delhi expected to come under control in next 7-10 days: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 stated that the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is expected to come under control in the next 7 to 10 days.

While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "COVID-19 cases have been increasing for the last few days. I am also concerned about it. We have been taking all the appropriate measures to control it. We are considering taking more steps next week. I think the situation is expected to come under control in seven to 10 days and the cases will start decreasing."

"Pollution is one of the reasons behind the sudden spike in COVID19 cases," the Chief Minister added.

Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.67 lakh on Thursday. With 104 more fatalities in the same period, the highest in over five months the death toll rose to 7,332, health officials said.

Talking about the issue of stubble burning and the ensuing pollution in the city, Kejriwal also said the anti-stubble solution prepared by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, decomposed 70 to 95 per cent of crop residue. He cited an official report, prepared by PUSA, regarding the treatment of stubble in 24 villages.

"The Delhi government will submit the report along with a petition to Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, and urge it to issue directions to all state governments to implement it," the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality on Friday was recorded in the 'very poor' category, as per the data released by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (ANI)