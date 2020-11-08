COVID-19: Situation will deteriorate if steps not taken, says doc after minister claims 'cases will drop'

By Amit Pandey

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Sunday said that the third round of cases">Covid-19 cases in the capital has reached its peak and cases will start declining soon.

"If a person becomes infected then the government is testing his/her entire family, along with the people in its contact. That's why more coronavirus cases are emerging," said Jain, adding that the cases of the virus in Delhi will drop soon.



However, raising concerns over the surge of cases in Delhi, Dr. Manoj Kumar, cardio department of Max Hospital said if strict steps are not taken in time, the situation can further deteriorate. He also called for the imposition of lockdown with night curfew in the states where the infection is rapidly rising. According to Kumar, negligence of the people is also a reason for the increasing cases.

"People are getting fed up and are tired of following the COVID-19 norms. People have gone out of the way, the discipline of putting a mask is over. They are roaming on the streets without masks. Also, the trend of washing hands has reduced, so this is the reason why the cases are increasing," he said.

He said the government now has to take some tough steps, otherwise, the situation will get worse in the coming days.

"Night curfew and lockdown are being re-imposed in other parts of the world. If India intends to prevent the spread of the virus then the government will have to take some strict steps," he said. (ANI)

