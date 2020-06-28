COVID-19: Situation will improve in coming weeks, says Sisodia

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that situation will improve in the coming weeks in the national capital.

"We are hopeful that situation will improve in the coming weeks and will certainly not be as bleak as it looked in the first week of June when domain experts predicted 5.5 lakh cases in Delhi by July 31," Sisodia said.

"CM Arvind Kejriwal believes that battle against COVID-19 is very big and no individual person or agency can deal with it alone. In this spirit, CM has brought everyone together and his efforts seem to be paying off," Sisodia said.

"Last week saw things stabilising-recovery rate has increased to 62 per cent, today more patients are recovering in Delhi than those who are falling ill, the number of deaths are coming down, positivity rate is decreasing rapidly," he added.

Earlier, Sisodia said, "There will be around 2.25 lakh cases till July 15 and the COVID-19 cases will reach around 5.5 lakh till July 31."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that remarks made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in early June about the national capital reaching 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases by the end of July had created "fear" among people and he expressed confidence that the stage will not be reached. (ANI)

