COVID-19: Sodium hypochlorite solution sprayed on vehicles entering Andhra's Srikakulam district

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Srikakulam district administration is spraying sodium hypochlorite solution on vehicles entering the district at borders.

The arrangement was made at Pydi Bhimavaram village where vehicles from Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts entered Srikakulam.

Vehicle drivers went through a disinfectant tunnel.

Srikakulam is one of the two districts of Andhra Pradesh, which has no COVID-19 positive cases till date.

So far, Andhra Pradesh has 427 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including seven deaths, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

