COVID-19: Srikalahasti Temple authorities urge devotees to restrict visits

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Srikalahasti Temple authorities have urged devotees to restrict their tour to the shrine.

Executive Officer (EO) of SriKalahasteeswara temple Chandrasekhar Reddy has advised that children below the age of 12 and senior citizens above 60 years of age must cancel their visit to the temple due to the rapid spreading of the deadly virus across the country.

Reddy also informed media that all "paid services" have been cancelled at the shrine and the devotees are only allowed for "laghu darsanam."

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 184,000 people and killed more than 7500, as per the data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

