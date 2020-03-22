COVID-19: SSLC exams in Karnataka postponed; 2nd PSU to be held on Mar 23

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): Karnataka government has decided to postpone till further notice the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 examinations, which was scheduled to start from March 27.

The decision is being taken as precaution against the spread of coronavirus.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who held an emergency meeting early this morning in a press briefing said the examinations would be postponed.

The exams were scheduled to end on April 9.

However, the last exam of the Pre-University or 2nd PU will be held on Monday as per schedule, State Minister for Primary and Secondary Education of Karnataka, S Suresh Kumar said.

Previously the state government had postponed examinations of class 7, 8 and 9 till March 31.

The revised dates for examinations, education minister said will be announced after reviewing the situation.

With five fresh cases reported on Saturday, the total number of coronavirus in Karnataka went up to 20 on Sunday as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare update. The state has so far reported one death linked to COVID-19. (ANI)

