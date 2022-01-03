Covid-19: Stadiums, parks, gyms to remain closed in Jharkhand, says State health minister

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 3 (ANI): Jharkhand health minister Banna Gupta on Monday said that all stadiums, parks, gyms will remain closed till further order.

Speaking to the media here in Ranchi, Banna Gupta said, "All stadiums, parks, gyms, swimming pools, tourist destinations will remain closed till further order. Educational institutions will also remain shut till further orders, but official work will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity."



He added, "No decision has been taken on the night curfew. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals. Markets will be shut down at 8 pm. Chemist shops, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open. Religious places will remain open."

Meanwhile, India reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351. (ANI)

