COVID-19: State can decide when convicts released on special parole should return, says Kerala HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 2 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said that the state government can decide when convicts, released on special parole in view of COVID-19 outbreak, should return to jails and added that the court's interference is not warranted.

A bench of Justice Shircy V made the observation while considering a petition filed by Bibeesh Babu, who was convicted by a sessions court in June 2010 in connection with a murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

"The government is at liberty to modify the order, considering the present situation of the state. All the convicted persons, who are released on special parole and enjoying the facility as stated above, have to comply with the directions of the government without fail," the bench said.

The court noted that further directions sought in the petition are unnecessary and unwarranted.

The state government had issued an order on May 1 to release convicts on special parole due to the threat of spreading of COVID-19 in jails, as part of which the petitioner lodged at Central Prison in Thiruvananthapuram was released.

The order, issued by additional secretary of the state home department, said that the convicts released on special parole need to appear before jail authorities only within a period of five days after restoration of the public transport system in the state.

Presenting a newspaper report on spreading of COVID-19 among jail inmates, the petitioner sought a court directive to the home department to extend the time allowed for convicts to return to jail. (ANI)

