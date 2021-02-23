COVID-19: Streets deserted during week-long curfew in Maharashtra's Amravati

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Streets in Maharashtra's Amravati wore a deserted look, a day after it was placed under a week-long curfew due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.

However, as shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open during the curfew from 8 am to 3 pm, some people ventured out of their homes to re-stock the supplies.

A local resident Pramod Kakur said many people who are not well versed with online shopping have to step out for their day-to-day chores despite curfew in place.

"People who don't know how to do online shopping will have to step out, no matter what. Also, many people live alone who eat outside. They have to get out of their homes to arrange for their meals," said Kakur.

Another resident Uma Shanker said if the government does not impose a complete lockdown, people will keep finding reasons to go out of their homes.



"If the government wants people to obey the curfew properly, they should deploy security forces to keep a check on people. If the government keeps the essential shops open, people will keep finding ways to move out of their homes," said Shanker.



Amravati in Maharashtra will be placed under a week-long curfew from 8 pm on Monday due to the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, Maharashtra has 54,306 active cases currently. The state has so far reported 19,99,982 recoveries and 51,806 deaths.

Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

On Saturday, Mumbai police fined a total of 17,500 people for not wearing face masks at public places in Mumbai. The fine for not wearing a mask is Rs 200. (ANI)

