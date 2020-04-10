COVID-19: Strict action against doctors, staff for absence at Indore hospitals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Indore District Collector Manish Singh has instructed seven hospitals in the city dealing with COVID-19 patients to cancel leaves of their staff members and ensure that both paramedical and other staff provide their services at the time when the country is battling with coronavirus crisis.

In a letter issued to the seven city hospitals, the District Collector directed them to cancel leaves of their staff, stating that "no leaves" will be allowed to them without taking prior permission from him.

"No leaves will be allowed to any staff member without informing the District officer. The hospital authorities must ensure the presence of all its paramedical and outforce staff. The authorities have to ensure that the hospital has all medical equipment and in case any problem arises then they are required to inform the DC immediately," the letter read.

Singh has directed the hospitals to inform their staff "who were on leave or not giving their services" due to any reason to be in the hospital within two days. Else, action will be taken against them if they remain absent. A case under valid sections of Disaster Management Act and CRPC will be filed against them, he added.



The District Collector said that personal protective equipment (PPE) kits are being provided to hospitals, which are necessary to be used by paramedical staff involved in treating COVID-19 patients. In case, the COVID-19 precautionary measures and procedures are unfollowed by the medical staff then they will be booked under Section 27 of the National Medical Commission Act 2018 for "professional and ethical misconduct".

On Thursday, a 44-year-old man, who was tested positive for COVID-19, lost his life in Indore, taking the total of coronavirus related deaths in the city to 23, MGM Medical College Indore had informed.



The number of COVID-19 cases reached 397 including 24 deaths in Madhya Pradesh, with a maximum of 221 cases being reported in Indore, followed by Bhopal at 98, State Principal Health Secretary said. (ANI)

