COVID-19: 'Strict' lockdown in Goa from April 29

By Anil Sanadi

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 28 (ANI): Goa government on Wednesday announced that strict lockdown will be enforced from 7 pm of April 29 (Thursday) to the morning of May 3 (Monday) in order to break the COVID-19 chain in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant clarified that the essential services and industries will not be shut down during the lockdown.

"Lockdown would be imposed from Thursday evening 7 pm till Monday morning in the coastal state to break the chain of COVID-19 infection. Goa had been reporting more than 2,000 new infections on a daily basis this week," Sawant said during the address.

However, the industrial services will continue during the period but the weekly markets, which are organised at various places here, will not be allowed, he added.

The Chief Minister also said that the casual labourers should not be worried as the shutdown will be lifted on Monday morning and business would be run as usual.

The state administration will issue a detailed notification by today evening, he informed.

He also appealed people to take precautions and start medication immediately if there are any symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

"The government has already modified its COVID-19 treatment protocol, which offers medicines at the time of testing without waiting for the results. The vaccination centres will continue to function during the lockdown and people get the jab after prior appointment," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister specifically said that the Casinos would be shut down during the said period. (ANI)