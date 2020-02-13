COVID-19 : Student discharged from Alappuzha medical college after repeat tests turn negative, Kerala Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Two out of the three confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported from Kerala have on repeat testing turned negative for the infection, authorities said on Thursday.

Also, the student from Kerala who was admitted to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19 infection on his return from Wuhan in China was discharged today after repeat test result of his samples returned negative and his health condition was found satisfying, state Health Minister KK Shailaja said adding that patient would be monitored at his home.

"As many as 2397 people across the state are being monitored. Of these, 2375 are under home quarantine and 22 in hospitals. Samples of 402 suspected cases have been sent to NIV for examination. Of these, the test results of 363 samples were negative. The rest of the results are still awaited," she said.

According to the revised health guideline, 122 individuals, who were under home quarantine, were excluded today.

"Last day, 1040 individuals were excluded from surveillance. But the health department remains vigilant. Returnees from affected areas though they may not show any symptoms, should stay home and avoid visiting public places until 28 days after arrival in India," she said.

About 215 members have been deployed in various districts across the state to provide psychological support to families suspected of contracting the COVID-19. Already, 3425 telephonic counselling services were provided for family members. (ANI)

