COVID-19: Subject Expert Committee gave recommendation to DCGI to use Covaxin for children, say official sources

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has given a recommendation to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the use of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for the beneficiaries aged between 2-18 years, the official sources said.

Earlier, Dr Sanjay K Rai, a professor at Centre for Community Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) had claimed almost similar data.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 95 crores.



The nationwide vaccination drive started in India on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) and the frontline workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. (ANI)

