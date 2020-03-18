Covid-19: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of mid-day meals' non-availability due to schools closure

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of non-availability of mid-day meals for children due to the closure of schools due to coronavirus spread.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued notices to all state governments and union territories.

Union government had earlier announced the complete shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums and cultural centers in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has reached 147, including 122 Indians and 24 foreign nationals, according to government data on Wednesday morning. (ANI)