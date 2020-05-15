COVID-19: Supreme Court to continue working during summer vacation

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday decided to continue its work during the summer vacation, and that too, with almost the full strength of the court and committing to work as much as possible at least till June 19.

Five benches, ordinarily comprising three judges, will take up all kinds of pending and fresh matters, including urgent ones, through video conferencing starting from May 18 till June 19, the apex court said.

A full court meeting through the circulation of views took place and the Chief Justice of India (CJI), in concurrence with the Judges, decided not to avail summer vacation at least till June 19.

The top court has a summer vacation of around one-month and 15 days starting from May 15 till June end.

However, due to the coronavirus crisis, many cases were not being heard and only important and urgent matters were being taken up for hearing at this time. (ANI)

