COVID-19 surge: 9 Districts in Karnataka under lockdown till March 31, public transport to remain suspended tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Karnataka state government on Sunday announced lockdown of nine districts and the suspension of operations of public transport all across the state till tomorrow.

The state government announced a temporary suspension of the operations of public transport all across the state till tomorrow, home minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

In addition, nine districts across the state, including Blore, Blore rural, Kalburgi, Mysore, Mangalore, Kodagu, Chickballapur, Dharwad, and Belagavi will remain under lockdown till March 31.

Continuing with the precautionary measures, the government officials in the state also suspended operations of all AC bus services till March 31.

Earlier today, the Bengaluru police announced that Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) will be imposed from 9 pm to 12 am (midnight) in commissionarate limits to ensure that people do not come out of their home once the 'Janata curfew' ends.

However, the pre-university exams will be held as per schedule, officials noted.

The Karanataka Health Department on Saturday confirmed five new coronavirus cases in the state, taking the total count to 20.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 341. (ANI)

