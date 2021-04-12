COVID-19 surge: Delhi requests Centre for more beds

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the Delhi government has requested the Centre to increase Covid beds in its hospitals.

Speaking to reporters here today, the Delhi Health Minister said, "We added 5,000 more beds last week and will add more. At present, there are 5,525 beds in Delhi. 190 beds are occupied which amounts to 2 per cent of the total beds. We have 1,090 beds provided to us by the Centre which was more than 4,000 during the last surge in November last year. We have requested the Centre to provide more beds so that we can maintain the previous numbers."

"Yesterday 10,774 new cases were reported in Delhi. The positivity rate was 9.43 per cent and around 1,15,000 tests were conducted. The levels of coronavirus has reached new levels in the country as well as in Delhi. I would appeal to the citizens to step of their house only if necessary and wear a mask when stepping out," he said.



Talking about the situation of ventilators in the national capital, Jain said, "Delhi has very less patients who have ventilator requirements. Most of them are those who have been allotted ventilator beds but are actually not on ventilators."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting over the COVID-19 situation today. He directed that the number of beds be increased in hospitals. It was also decided that many government and private hospitals will be made fully COVID hospitals once again.

"Held review meeting. We are taking several steps to increase beds in both pvt and govt sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate. Please follow COVID protocols. Don't rush to hospital unless necessary. Go and vaccinate if you are eligible," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

Delhi reported 10,774 new cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin.

India reported 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, 75,086 discharges, and 904 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

