COVID-19 surge: Odisha CM directs authorities to remain fully prepared, equipped

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 12 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the authorities to remain fully prepared and equipped to cope with the situation in wake of the rising in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

He reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state, with senior government officials and district collectors.

Expressing concern over rising in COVID infection, Patnaik said, "Cases are increasing in Odisha as well as other parts of the country, next few weeks are crucial, hence everybody should remain alert and follow the COVID appropriate behaviour."

"Even though the hospitalization rate has remained low in the third wave of the pandemic, the authorities should remain fully prepared and equipped to cope up the situation in wake of rising in cases with Omicron variant."



The Chief Minister also advised intensifying the immunization of people who have not been vaccinated yet and who have not taken a second dose.

Patnaik also said that the vaccination of senior citizens and frontline workers is very important and it would be especially helpful in controlling the situation.

The Chief Minister directed the state police to pay special attention to ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 Guidelines.

"Since most people are in home isolation, so. We need to strengthen the monitoring system and ensure that the Rapid Response Team and field staff keep in touch with patients in their homes on a regular basis," Patnaik said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health RK Sharma stated, "Despite the low hospitalization of patients, more than beds in comparison to the second wave are available in State along with sufficient oxygen and ventilators. (ANI)

