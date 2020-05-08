COVID-19 suspect escapes from Delhi RML Hospital, found in CP

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): A coronavirus suspected patient escaped from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Thursday and managed to reach Connaught Place, later the hospital staff traced him and brought him back to the hospital.

When the hospital guard and staff reached Connaught Place, the patient resisted to go back and started creating a ruckus.

He abused the hospital staff and then sneaked under the ambulance, however the staff members somehow managed to bring him back to the hospital.

"Case has been registered under section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and 51 Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188/269/270/271 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said Police.

During the investigation, police discovered that the coronavirus suspect patient was scared hence he escaped from the hospital. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

