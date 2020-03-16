COVID-19 suspicion: One foreign, 8 Indian students kept under 14-day isolation at IIT Roorkee

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has kept under 14-day isolation one foreign and eight Indian students on suspicion of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, at least 70 foreign nationals have been kept under observation by the health department in Uttarakhand's Nainital district.

Uttarakhand government has banned mass gatherings, including seminars and protests, in the state amid coronavirus outbreak, informed state minister Madan Kaushik on Sunday.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22). (ANI)