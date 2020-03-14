COVID-19: Swimming pools to be closed, entertainment programme banned till April 15 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the District Administration of Gautam Budh Nagar has ordered all swimming pools to be closed and ban all entertainment programme till April 15 in the district.

"Orders have been issued to ban all swimming pools which are functioning at school, hostel, society group housing, and no entertainment programme will be allowed in the district till April 15. However, in exceptional cases, permission will be granted after acceptance from competent authorities. Strict action will be taken against all those who do not obey the orders," District Magistrate Brijesh Narayan Singh said in an order on Saturday.

A total of 11 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. Out of these, seven are from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one from Noida and Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

It should be noted that so far, two deaths due to the lethal infection have been reported in the country.

The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic and Europe as its epicentre with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China. (ANI)

