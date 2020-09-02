COVID-19 symptomatic patients must be transferred to hospitals at earliest: VP Singh Badnore

Chandigarh [India], September 2 (ANI): Governor of Punjab and Administrator, Union Territory, Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday said that persons with COVID-19 symptoms must be immediately transferred to hospitals for medical treatment.

The complaints are being received from a number of patients in Control Room, which must be attended on an urgent basis, Singh said, while presiding over a War Room meeting with officials.

"Honourable Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh focused on taking care of vulnerable patients to keep the mortality rate low. He also directed that the complaints being received from various patients and persons in Control Room should be attended to urgently. It must be ensured that persons with symptoms are immediately transferred to hospitals for medical treatment, without any delay," an official release from Chandigarh administration said.

During the meeting, Badnore stressed on the need to monitor vulnerable patients to keep the COVID-19 mortality rate low.

A number of district officials also presented the figures of active cases from their areas. While Mohali deputy commissioner stated that the city has 1,792 active cases, deputy commissioners of Panchkula and Chandigarh stated that they have 922 active cases and 1,939 active cases respectively.

The officials in the meeting also decided to resume inter-state bus operations at the earliest.

They also suggested that the mandi, which is presently being operated from Sector 17, should now be shifted back to Sector 26 in Chandigarh and with necessary precautions and proper sanitisation.

The UT administration has also decided to discontinue odd-even closure of shops in congested markets on September 4. The onus of maintaining social distancing and ensuring mask-wearing will be on shop owners, it added. (ANI)

