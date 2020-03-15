COVID-19: Taking every measure to ensure compliance with best advice from medical authorities, says IndiGo

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronojoy Dutta said that the airline is taking all possible measures to ensure compliance with the best advice from medical authorities and the government.

"Here at IndiGo, the safety and health of our passengers, and of our employees, has always been our highest priority. I wanted to help you understand everything we are doing as an airline to make sure that the risk for everyone in our care is minimised, and that you can continue to rely on us to help you reach your destinations safely and in good health, while also helping to contain the spread of COVID-19," Dutta said.



"At every stage of your journey with IndiGo, we are taking every measure possible to ensure compliance with the best advice from medical authorities and the government," he added.

The CEO stated that IndiGo's ground staff at international terminals -- at check-in counters and boarding gates -- will be wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) appropriate for their role. This gear may include masks, gloves, and shoe covers which are appropriately disposed of at regular intervals.



"The crew on all aircraft are following personal protective measures as well. Crew members aboard international flights wear PPE - as a mandate - that is changed every 8 hours," Dutta said.



"Since this disease is most easily transmitted through surfaces, each and every aircraft is cleansed with cleaning agents and disinfectants that are approved by the WHO and Airbus. Areas that are most often touched -- tray tables, armrests, overhead nozzles, lavatories, galleys -- are paid particular attention to. On all international flights, we use a disinfectant used to sterilise surgical equipment in hospitals, to clean the cabin and cockpit. This is followed by thorough fumigation," he said.

Dutta stated that the airline has especially taken note of aircraft that have arrived from affected areas and have disinfected each one thoroughly.



"The air in our Airbus cabin refreshes itself every three minutes. So, the fresh air enters through the engines, passes through our High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, and is then circulated in the cabin. HEPA ensures hospital-level filtration in our aircraft," he said.

"In addition to all of this, personal protective measures are equally important. So wash your hands frequently. Avoid touching your face. And when you venture out, stand a few feet apart from people," he further said.

Dutta also said that for those who feel it best to delay trips, "IndiGo will waive all change fees for any bookings through the end of March." (ANI)

