COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh rises to 2,841

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): 54 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2841.

"There are 824 active cases whereas 1958 persons have recovered. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state is 59," a health bulletin issued by the state government stated.

A total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 67,692 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 86,110 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,531 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

