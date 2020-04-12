COVID-19 tally in Gujarat crosses 500

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 12 (AN): As many as 23 new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 516. Also, one more person died due to deadly virus in the state today, the state health department said on Sunday.

"23 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat. Now, 516 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat including 44 discharged and 24 deaths. Today 1 more death took place in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital," said Gujarat Health Department.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has made wearing of masks compulsory for the residents from April 13. A penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on the first-time violators. (ANI)

