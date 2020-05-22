COVID-19 tally reaches 3,197 in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 22 (ANI): Ninety-four new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday in West Bengal, taking the state tally to 3,197, according to State Health Department release.

"The total number of discharged patients in the state is 1,193. There are a total of 1,745 active cases in the state as of Thursday," it added.

A total of 1,12,359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 45,300 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

There are 63,624 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,435 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

