COVID-19 tally rises to 279 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], May 27 (ANI): One more case was reported in Chandigarh today, taking the total cases in the Union Territory to 279.

The Health Department of the UT said that there are 88 active cases as 187 persons have recovered and 4 have died due to coronavirus

A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 64,426 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 83,004 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,337 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

